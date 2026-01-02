Venus Williams will play in the 2026 Australian Open at age 45

Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de enero, 2026

Tennis player Venus Williams, winner of seven Grand Slam singles titles, will be returning to the Australian Open - to be played Jan. 18-Feb. 1 in Melbourne - after a five-year hiatus. At 45, the tournament reported that she will be the oldest player to participate in the main draw of the event.

According to CBS, event organizers reported Friday that Williams earned an invitation to compete in the 2026 edition at Melbourne Park, nearly three decades after her debut.

"I'm excited to be back in Australia and I'm really looking forward to competing during the Australian summer," Williams said. "I have so many incredible memories there, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career."

An athlete who doesn't stop

The tennis player's last appearance in Melbourne was in 2021, and she has been runner-up twice in the women's singles tournament, having lost to her sister Serena in the finals in 2003 and 2017.

Williams' record at Melbourne Park is 54 wins and 21 losses. This year will be her 22nd time in the main draw.

Last year, the tennis player made a good comeback at the U.S. Open, where she competed in women's doubles alongside Leylah Fernandez. The duo advanced to the quarterfinals, where they were defeated by Taylor Townsend and Kateřina Siniaková.