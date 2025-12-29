Thunder get back to winning ways on night Kahwi Leonard exploded for Clippers

Published by Israel Duro 29 de diciembre, 2025

The reigning NBA champions and the league’s top team this season overcame their losing streak after crushing the Philadelphia Sixers (129-104) powered by the hands of Holgrem and Gilgeous-Alexander. A result that overshadowed a historic night for Kawhi Leonard, who reached 55 points for the first time in his career to lead the Clippers to a surprise win over Eastern Conference leaders, the Pistons.

The Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back after their fifth loss of the season last Friday to the San Antonio Spurs with a 129-104 thrashing of the Philadelphia 76ers at Paycom Center (Oklahoma City).

Chet Holgrem was the top scorer for the Western Conference leaders with 29 points. Right behind him, Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 27 points, scoring on 10 of his 13 attempts from the field for an effectiveness of 77%.

The team to beat

"We did a great job getting back to our level," said shooting guard Aaron Wiggins in remarks picked up by AFP. "We had good practices and today we looked more disciplined and that made a difference."

The Thunder are cementing themselves as the team to beat with 23 straight wins against Eastern Conference opponents, including five in a row in the 2025-26 season.

Tyrese Maxey was the leading scorer for the Sixers with 28 points, who were without star Joel Embiid because of right ankle discomfort.

Kawhi Leonard's magical night in LA

The Clippers added their 10th win of the season and fourth in a row with a surprise victory over the Eastern Conference leaders, Detroit Pistons. Kawhi Leonard, 34, a two-time NBA champion (2014 and 2019), shot for a 65% efficiency from the field (17/26) with five three-pointers and 16 points from the free-throw line.

"I was in attack mode the whole game," a composed Leonard said. "The coaches asked me to stay aggressive." "It was an unbelievable game, I'll enjoy this moment but you have to move on, very happy with the win," he added.

With 754 games in the NBA, previous career high was 45 points, set on Jan. 1, 2019, with the Toronto Raptors. He also became the second player in NBA history with at least 50 points, five steals and three blocks since Anthony Davis in 2016 against Denver.

Leonard scored10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 26 in the third and four in the fourth.

As a result of a dismal start, the Clippers remain in thirteenth place in the West with 10 wins and 21 losses.

Raptors don't let up

The Toronto Raptors clinched fourth place in the Eastern Conference by improving their record to 19 wins and 14 losses, with a six-game difference to the leaders, Detroit Pistons.

Center Scottie Barnes had a monumental triple double of 25 points, 10 assists and 25 rebounds, including nine offensive. Barnes, 24, became the first player in Raptors history with a triple double of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.

"It was an important game for us," Barnes said. "We wanted to do everything to win and I think we did a good job on second chances. I just tried to just try to get the ball back and do everything we needed to do to win, we did our job."

Toronto rallied after being down by 13 points in the second half and did so from the painted area where it cruised to a 70-40 win over the California squad.

Draymond Green was the Warriors' second best scorer with 21 points in 33 minutes, this in the closing of a conflictive week that saw him in a public altercation with his coach, Steve Kerr.

Blazers shut down electric Celtics

The Portland Trail Blazers led by Brazilian Tiago Splitter cruised to a 114-108 win over the Boston Celtics, who came into the game riding a four-game winning streak.

Donovan Clingan recorded a double-double of 18 points and 18 rebounds while Israel's Deni Avdija chipped in with 24 points and 10 assists.

"It was important to stay in the fight," Splitter said. "We had better ball control in the second half and that changed the game." The defensive effort of the Blazers in the complement was significant allowing 45 points between the third and fourth periods.

The top scorer was shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe with 26 units shooting for a 50% efficiency (10/20). For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown scored 37 points but none of his teammates topped 15 points on a night below 30% shooting from long distance.