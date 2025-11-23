Lanús won the Copa Sudamericana with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Atlético Mineiro
Goalkeeper Nahuel Losada was the star of the show, saving three shots from the penalty spot, including one by the Albinegro idol Hulk.
(AFP) Lanus of Argentina was crowned champion of the Copa Sudamericana 2025 on Saturday with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Brazil's Atletico Mineiro in the final in Asuncion.
In their third time fighting for the crown in this competition, the Granate from the province of Buenos Aires forced the penalty shootout after an unremarkable match at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, which ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.
Lanús now has two Sudamericana Cups in its trophy cabinet, including the 2013 cup, something that only five other teams have achieved, including regional giants such as Boca Juniors and Independiente de Avellaneda.
Copa Sudamericana track record
2002 San Lorenzo (Argentina) Atlético Nacional (Colombia)
2003 Cienciano (Perú) River Plate (Argentina)
.2004 Boca Juniors (Argentina) Bolívar (Bolivia)
2005 Boca Juniors (Argentina) Pumas (México)
2006 Pachuca (México) Colo Colo (Chile)
2007 Arsenal (Argentina) America (México)
2008 Internacional (Argentina) Pumas (México)
2008 Internacional (Brazil) Estudiantes (Argentina)
2009 Liga de Quito (Ecuador) Fluminense (Brazil)
2010 Independiente (Argentina) Goiás (Brazil)
2011 Universidad de Chile (Chile) Liga de Quito (Ecuador)
2012 Sao Paulo (Brazil) Tigre (Argentina)
2013 Lanús (Argentina) Ponte Preta (Brazil)
2014 River Plate (Argentina) Atlético Nacional (Colombia)
2015 Santa Fe (Colombia) Huracán (Argentina)
2016 Chapecoense (Brazil) Atlético Nacional (Colombia)
2017 Independiente (Argentina) Flamengo (Brazil)
2018 Athletico Paranaense (Brazil) Junior (Colombia)
2019 Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) Colón (Argentina)
2020 Defensa y Justicia (Argentina) Lanús (Argentina)
2021 Athletico Paranaense (Brazil) Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil)
2022 Independiente del Valle (Ecuador) São Paulo (Brazil)
2023 Liga de Quito (Ecuador) Fortaleza (Brazil)
2024 Racing Club (Argentina) Cruzeiro (Brazil)
2025 Lanús (Argentina) Atlético Mineiro (Brazil)
The most winning teams (all with two titles):
Lanus (2013, 2025), Liga de Quito (2009, 2023), Boca Juniors (2004, 2005), Independiente (2010, 2017), Atlético Paranaense (2018, 2021) and Independiente del Valle (2019, 2022).