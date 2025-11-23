Lanús won the Copa Sudamericana with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Atlético Mineiro

Lanus players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout in the Copa Sudamericana final AFP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 22 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) Lanus of Argentina was crowned champion of the Copa Sudamericana 2025 on Saturday with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Brazil's Atletico Mineiro in the final in Asuncion.

In their third time fighting for the crown in this competition, the Granate from the province of Buenos Aires forced the penalty shootout after an unremarkable match at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, which ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.

The goalkeeper Nahuel Losada was the star of the show, saving three shots from the penalty spot, including one by the Albinegro idol Hulk.

Lanús now has two Sudamericana Cups in its trophy cabinet, including the 2013 cup, something that only five other teams have achieved, including regional giants such as Boca Juniors and Independiente de Avellaneda.