Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Lanús won the Copa Sudamericana with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Atlético Mineiro

Goalkeeper Nahuel Losada was the star of the show, saving three shots from the penalty spot, including one by the Albinegro idol Hulk.

Lanus players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout in the Copa Sudamericana final

Lanus players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout in the Copa Sudamericana finalAFP

Víctor Mendoza
Published by
Víctor Mendoza

(AFP) Lanus of Argentina was crowned champion of the Copa Sudamericana 2025 on Saturday with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Brazil's Atletico Mineiro in the final in Asuncion.

In their third time fighting for the crown in this competition, the Granate from the province of Buenos Aires forced the penalty shootout after an unremarkable match at the Defensores del Chaco stadium, which ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.

The goalkeeper Nahuel Losada was the star of the show, saving three shots from the penalty spot, including one by the Albinegro idol Hulk.

Lanús now has two Sudamericana Cups in its trophy cabinet, including the 2013 cup, something that only five other teams have achieved, including regional giants such as Boca Juniors and Independiente de Avellaneda.

Copa Sudamericana track record

Year                              Champion                                                 Runner-up

2002             San Lorenzo (Argentina)                      Atlético Nacional (Colombia)

2003                  Cienciano (Perú)                                       River Plate (Argentina)

.2004             Boca Juniors (Argentina)                                  Bolívar (Bolivia)

2005               Boca Juniors (Argentina)                                    Pumas (México)

2006                          Pachuca (México)                                        Colo Colo (Chile)

2007                     Arsenal (Argentina)                                        America (México)

2008                   Internacional (Argentina)                                Pumas (México)

2008                     Internacional (Brazil)                                 Estudiantes (Argentina)

2009                  Liga de Quito (Ecuador)                                   Fluminense (Brazil)

2010                 Independiente (Argentina)                                     Goiás (Brazil)

2011               Universidad de Chile (Chile)                           Liga de Quito (Ecuador)

2012                          Sao Paulo (Brazil)                                            Tigre (Argentina)

2013                      Lanús (Argentina)                                           Ponte Preta (Brazil)

2014                  River Plate (Argentina)                            Atlético Nacional (Colombia)

2015                     Santa Fe (Colombia)                                      Huracán (Argentina)

2016                    Chapecoense (Brazil)                           Atlético Nacional (Colombia)

2017               Independiente (Argentina)                                  Flamengo (Brazil)

2018             Athletico Paranaense (Brazil)                           Junior (Colombia)

2019           Independiente del Valle (Ecuador)                  Colón (Argentina)

2020              Defensa y Justicia (Argentina)                           Lanús (Argentina)

2021               Athletico Paranaense (Brazil)                     Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil)

2022             Independiente del Valle (Ecuador)                   São Paulo (Brazil)

2023                     Liga de Quito (Ecuador)                                  Fortaleza (Brazil)

2024                   Racing Club (Argentina)                                    Cruzeiro (Brazil)

2025                         Lanús (Argentina)                                     Atlético Mineiro (Brazil)


The most winning teams (all with two titles):

Lanus (2013, 2025), Liga de Quito (2009, 2023), Boca Juniors (2004, 2005), Independiente (2010, 2017), Atlético Paranaense (2018, 2021) and Independiente del Valle (2019, 2022).

Recommendation

tracking