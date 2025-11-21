The Texans’ defense proves it’s the NFL’s best as it shuts down the Bills

Published by Israel Duro 21 de noviembre, 2025

The Houston Texans again showed why they are the league's best defense in their 23-19 win over the Buffalo Bills. The home defenders were able to subdue current MVP Josh Allen, who endured eight tackles—a career-high—while Houston safety Calen Bullock, forced three turnovers (two interceptions and a forced fumble).

The matchup looked like a battle between one of the league's best offenses and best defense this season. Under the leadership of Josh Allen, the Bills came in with the fourth-best points-per-game average (29.2) and were coming off a 44-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in a game in which Allen scored six touchdowns. Houston's defense had the record of allowing the fewest points (16.4) and yards (258) per game.

The Texan defense imposed its law

On the field, it was the Texans defense that ended up imposing its will. Houston’s defenders tied the franchise record for sacks in a single game. The other two occasions were in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans in 2024 and Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. Allen was the victim of relentless pressure that stifled him on 15 of his 45 dropbacks (33%) managing only two completions and one first down on those plays.

Among defenders, Bullock earned special mention on his big night. The Texans safety starred in multiple interceptions, including the one on fourth-and-6 pick with 24 seconds left that ended the game. That came after the home defense allowed the Bills to convert on fourth-and-27 with a hook-and-lateral, the longest fourth-down conversion by any team in the fourth quarter of a one-score game since 2012.

"Without a doubt we have the best defense in the league"

"Calen came out and intercepted the ball twice, forcing a fumble that allowed us to advance in opposing territory. There was a lot of excitement on the sideline throughout that play, but my favorite play was Calen's interception, because it meant it was over," coach DeMeco Ryans said.

"Without a doubt we have the best defense in the league," said Texans linebacker Azez Al-Shaair. "You just have to tape it every day."