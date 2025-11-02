Yamamoto, World Series MVP

Published by Israel Duro 2 de noviembre, 2025

Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, signed this year by the Los Angeles Dodgers to a mega-contract of $325 million for 12 seasons, was recognized as the 2025 World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP) after his unexpectedly providential appearance Saturday in his team's clinching win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yamamoto had already been the Dodgers' starter in Friday's win forcing Saturday's seventh and final game against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Yamamoto's Providential Appearance

With no rest after his 96 pitches, the Japanese ace came to the Dodgers' rescue on Saturday when they were on the verge of defeat in Toronto.

Yamamoto blanked the Blue Jays over the final 2.2 innings, in which the Angelenos turned the score around to a 5 to 4 win through which they retained the major league title.

"I wasn't sure I could pitch tonight"

"I wasn't sure I could pitch tonight until I went to the bullpen, but I'm glad I was able to do it," the Japanese acknowledged as he collected his first World Series MVP award. "I did everything I could, everything I had to do, and I'm very happy that I was able to win with these teammates," said Yamamoto, who gave up one hit and one base on balls and struck out one.

The Japanese added three successful performances in this World Series. In addition to his performances on Friday and Saturday, Yamamoto completed a complete game in the Dodgers' victory in Game 2 of the playoffs.

Past World Series MVP winners

2025 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto (JPN/Los Angeles Dodgers)

2024 - Freddie Freeman (USA / Los Angeles Dodgers)

2023 - Corey Seager (USA / Texas Rangers)

2022 - Jeremy Peña (DOM / Houston Astros)

2021 - Jorge Soler (CUB / Atlanta Braves)

2020 - Corey Seager (USA / Los Angeles Dodgers)

2019 - Stephen Strasburg (USA / Washington Nationals)

2018 - Steve Pearce (USA / Boston Red Sox)

2017 - George Springer (USA / Houston Astros)

2016 - Ben Zobrist (USA / Chicago Cubs)

Players with most MVPs:

Corey Seager 2 (2020 and 2023)

Reggie Jackson 2 (1973 and 1977)

Bob Gibson 2 (1964 and 1967)

Sandy Koufax 2 (1963 and 1965)