Antetokounmpo feasts on Knicks as unbeaten Thunder and Sixers streak continues

Published by Víctor Mendoza 29 de octubre, 2025

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points Tuesday to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-111 win over the New York Knicks, the team that has recently tried to lure the Greek giant. The NBA day also brought wins for the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia Sixers.

The Bucks and Knicks met for the first time since it was reported that both franchises had preliminary contact about a possible trade of Antetokounmpo in recent months.

The Greek star has been expressing his frustration with the situation on the Bucks after three straight playoffs falling in the first round.

Negotiations between Milwaukee and New York made little progress, as reported by ESPN, but it is not ruled out that they could resume in the event that the Bucks remain without prospects of competing for the championship ring.

At the moment, the Bucks sport a solid record of three wins and one loss, ahead of the Knicks (2-2), who continue to adjust to new coach Mike Brown's playing style.

Antetokounmpo shredded the New York defense with 37 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, while Jalen Brunson was the Knicks' leading scorer with 36 tallies.

Jáquez Jr. leads Miami's thrashing of Charlotte

In Miami, the Heat crushed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 with Mexican-American Jaime Jáquez Jr. as the big offensive weapon. Starting as a reserve, the forward scored 28 points on 9-14 from the field and 8-8 from the free throw line.

Jaquez Jr., 24, added 2 three-pointers, 4 rebounds and 5 assists in one of the best games of his three NBA seasons. The forward, who had 20 points at halftime, has a scoring record of 41 points, achieved last April against the Wizards.

Born in Irvine (California) of Mexican parents, Jaquez Jr. has started the season at full speed, averaging 15.7 points in the four games played, compared to last year's average of 8.6.

The Heat have three wins in that span that put them in third place in the Eastern Conference, despite being without offensive leader Tyler Herro due to injury.

Thunder and Sixers remain unbeatable

Defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame the downs of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams to beat the Sacramento Kings pro 107-101 and remain unbeaten after five games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP), multiplied in the absence of his two best partners to finish with 31 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Shooting guards Aaron Williams and Ajay Mitchell supported him with 18 apiece in a game in which Sacramento was ahead on the scoreboard until the final three minutes.

Three nearly back-to-back three-pointers by Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Alex Caruso allowed the win to stay at home.

Lithuanian Domantas Sabonis grabbed 18 rebounds but was held to 10 points for the Kings, who are 1-3.

Another of the few other unbeaten teams, the Philadelphia 76ers, beat the Washington Wizards 139-134 in their second straight night of action with 39 points from Tyrese Maxey and 25 from Joel Embiid.