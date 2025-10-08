Judge lifts Yankees as Venezuela’s Suárez keeps Mariners alive in MLB Division Series

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de octubre, 2025

Tuesday’s MLB Division Series action was headlined by Aaron Judge, who led the Yankees’ comeback in New York to stay alive, and Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez, whose performance in Detroit powered the Seattle Mariners closer to the Championship Series.

In New York, the Yankees responded to being on the ropes with a 9x6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, with a three-run home run by Aaron Judge, to extend the Divisional Series to a fourth game.

After back-to-back wins by the Canadian side and facing a five-run deficit in the third inning, the Bronx Bombers came alive at the plate, mounting a spectacular comeback with seven runs between the third and fifth.

One of the best nights of the season at Yankee Stadium (New York) was witnessed by 47,399 fans, including popular Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge, 33, answered the call of the home crowd and delivered when it mattered most, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and four RBIs.

For the Azulejos, Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his hot streak and connected for his third consecutive postseason home run.

Toronto suffered its first loss after being up by four runs all season.

Game 4. The final line leaves Tim Hill (1-0) with the win, Louis Varland (0-1) suffers the loss while David Bednar adds his second save of the postseason.



Game 4 will be played this Wednesday in New York. A win for the home side would take the game to a fifth and deciding game at the Rogers Centre (Toronto).

Venezuelan Suarez brings Mariners closer

Earlier in the day, the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Tuesday with a home run by Venezuela's Eugenio Suarez to take a 2-1 lead in theMajor League Baseball Playoffs Divisional Series.

One win separates the American League West division champions from securing a berth in the Championship Series by making it back-to-back wins.

The power of Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez made his presence felt in the fourth inning with a drive to center field that cleared the fence.

Suarez, who started the season with Arizona before being traded back to Seattle, connected for his first postseason home run since Oct. 11, 2022.

Pitcher Logan Gilbert was in charge of keeping Tigers fans in check as they packed Comerica Park (Detroit) with six complete innings in which he allowed just one run.

The historic Miguel Cabrera was in charge of throwing out the first pitch in a game that suffered a three-hour delay due to adverse weather conditions in Detroit.

The Tigers must win the final two games of the series to advance to the Championship Series, beginning Wednesday at home.