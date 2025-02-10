Voz media US Voz.us
Kendrick Lamar lashes out at Drake with his track 'Not Like Us' at the Super Bowl halftime show

In the song, Lamar accuses the Canadian singer of being a "pedophile," but he strategically altered this part of the lyrics during his performance.

Kendrick Lamar during his performance at Super Bowl LIXAFP / Chandan Khanna

Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón

Super Bowl LIX will be remembered not only for the Philadelphia Eagles' historic victory over the Kansas City Chiefs but also for Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated and controversial halftime show.

Standing out on the Caesars Superdome stage with a pure rap performance, Kendrick Lamar surprised the audience by performing "Not Like Us," the song at the center of his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Drake.

The song’s lyrics have caused quite a stir, turning it into both a hit and an anthem in the rap world. The track includes harsh accusations against the Canadian rapper, even referring to him as a "pedophile." However, during his Super Bowl performance, Lamar strategically altered the lyrics, omitting that specific accusation—sparking speculation and discussion on social media.

In fact, Lamar took a subtle jab at Drake and his team onstage, saying, "I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue."

"Not Like Us," in addition to going absolutely viral, was also part of Lamar's multi-Grammy award-winning album, including "Best Song of the Year" and "Best Recording of the Year."

Lamar’s unexpected criticism of Drake—especially after speculation that he might avoid performing "Not Like Us" out of fear of retaliation—wasn’t the only surprise of the night. His performance also featured big-name guests, including actor Samuel L. Jackson, who portrayed a colorful Uncle Sam, and tennis star Serena Williams, Drake’s ex, who joined in on the dancing.

Amid the controversy surrounding the halftime show, the Philadelphia Eagles were crowned Super Bowl champions, dominating the Kansas City Chiefs. Led by a standout performance from Jalen Hurts, the victory served as sweet revenge for the Eagles, who had fallen to the Chiefs in the 2023 final.

Beyond the game, the Super Bowl crowd witnessed several unforgettable moments. Notably, Taylor Swift was met with boos, while former President Donald Trump received overwhelming applause from the stadium—making history as the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

