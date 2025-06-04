Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny becomes first artist to hold 3 songs at No. 1 on Billboard Latino Chart for over 20 Weeks

Published by Juan Peña 4 de junio, 2025

On Wednesday, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny marked 20 consecutive weeks at the top of the Latin music charts. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio continues to lead the Billboard Latin chart with his song DtmF at No. 1.

The song is one of the most successful tracks from Bad Bunny's latest work and sixth album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The album works in some depth on the Puerto Rican identity of its author and is one of the constant themes throughout the album.

Billboard recalls that Bad Bunny becomes the only artist with three songs to have spent at least 20 weeks at the top of the chart. Previously, he spent 27 consecutive weeks at No. 1 with his collaboration with Jhay Cortez "Dákiti" in 2020-21, and 20 straight weeks at the top with "Me porto bonito," his collaboration with Chencho Corleone, in 2022.

The reggaaeton and pop singer released the album in January 2025 and has since become a hit in the music industry. The metrics for DtmF have dropped since then, but even these declines haven't knocked this track off the Latin music throne.