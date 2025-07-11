Wimbledon: Anisimova stuns and eliminates Sabalenka in semifinals

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de julio, 2025

Seeing is believing. American tennis player Amanda Anisimova, ranked No. 12 in the WTA, will compete in the Wimbledon final after stunning No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus in a three-set (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) semifinal thriller.

With this victory, the 23-year-old American will compete in her first Grand Slam final. Her best previous result at a major was the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2019.

"I don't know how I've done it. It's been tough as hell. I know she's number one, but a lot of people were cheering for me. I want to thank everyone. I have all my family here. It's been a tough journey. To be in the final is indescribable, I wouldn't have believed it after suffering some tough times during this year. The next match is going to be very tough," said Anisimova on court, just after eliminating Sabalenka.

The match was a tough battle, as Anisimova described. The American won the first set, which was tightly contested—just like the rest of the sets.

While behind, Sabalenka fought back to tie he match and force a decisive third set. However, Anisimova refused to give up, pushing through to secure a hard-fought victory against all odds.