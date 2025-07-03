Mexico and Aguirre Set to Face USA and Pochettino in Gold Cup Final

Published by Víctor Mendoza 3 de julio, 2025

For the eighth time in Gold Cup history, the United States and Mexico will face off in the final, having advanced on Wednesday after defeating Guatemala and Honduras, respectively, in the semifinals.

In the first semifinal, held at Energizer Park Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, the United States, led by Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, defeated Guatemala, coached by Mexico's Luis Fernando Tena, 2-1.

The U.S. squad sealed the win in the opening 15 minutes, thanks to a brace from Diego Luna.

In the fourth minute, Luna pounced on a rebound from goalkeeper Kenderson Navarro just outside the Chica box to put the U.S. up 1-0.

Luna doubled the lead in the 15th minute with a shot from the edge of the box into the lower left corner.

With the win, the United States advanced to its 13th Gold Cup final, where it will aim to claim its eighth title.

Later, in the second semifinal at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Mexico, led by Javier Aguirre, secured a 1–0 victory over Honduras, coached by Colombian Reinaldo Rueda.

In the 50th minute, El Tri launched an attack from midfield, and in the final third, Gilberto Mora set up Raúl Jiménez, who fired home the only goal of the match with a powerful finish.

Sunday’s match will mark Mexico’s 12th appearance in a Gold Cup final, as El Tri looks to secure its 10th title.

In the seven previous Gold Cup finals between Mexico and the United States, El Tri has claimed victory five times, while the Stars and Stripes have won twice.

Sunday’s final will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.