Al Hilal knocks out Guardiola's all-powerful City at Club World Cup

Published by Israel Duro 1 de julio, 2025

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal shocked the soccer world on Monday by eliminating the all-powerful Manchester City, one of the Club World Cup's favorites, in an intense Round of 16 duel that was settled in extra time with a spectacular 4-3 win.

Despite their poor season, Pep Guardiola's team, with its multimillion-dollar signings before the tournament, seemed to take on a new lease of life at the start of the tournament. In fact, they had just crushed Juventus (5-2) and arrived in Orlando, Fla., as the heavy favorites. However, Simone Inzaghi's men showed they had character and talent to spare to silence a European giant.

A carousel of goals

After a first half of resistance, in which City took the lead through Bernardo Silva (9'), the Saudis took the lead with goals from Brazilians Marcos Leonardo (46') and Malcom (52'), before Norwegian striker Erling Haaland equalized (55') and took the match into extra time.

Al Hilal thought they had gotten over the hill when they struck again through center back Kalidou Koulibaly (90'+4), but Phil Foden (104') again scored for a draw. To cap an agonizing, pulsating match, Leonardo set his side free with his second goal of the night (112') and sent City home. Brazil's Fluminense await in the quarterfinals on Friday, again in Orlando.

"I feel great satisfaction. The players were brilliant, they played a historic match against a great opponent and deserved it," Inzaghi told DAZN after the match.

Bounou unbreakable against City

City started strong, creating their best chances down the flanks. And in a good run down the left, they were fortunate to score the first. The Saudi defense tried to clear a cross, but the ball hit Ilkay Gündogan and was left dead in the six-yard box for Silva to score.

The goal shifted momentum to the English side. Winger Savinho was winning almost all his duels. But his best chance, a left-footed shot from close range, was met by Yassine Bounou in goal.

The Moroccan goalkeeper saved his side from a rout at the end of the first half with a real performance. In just a few minutes, he saved a low shot from Gündogan, deflected a header from Josko Gvardiol and blocked a shot from Silva in the box. It was nightmare for City.

"We created so many chances that I had the feeling we could go ahead. ... But Bounou made incredible saves. There is nothing to say," admitted Guardiola in statements reported by AFP.

From disbelief to joy

Whatever Inzaghi said to his team at half-time, his players returned to the pitch in the mood to party. Especially winger Malcom, a rocket launched again and again towards the City goal.

The Brazilian finished off a cross from Joao Cancelo in the box, and luck, which had offered an easy goal to the English, changed sides. The winger's shot rebounded off Ruben Dias and found its way to striker Leonardo, who was able to head the ball into an empty net.

The Saudi fans raised their voices and the world rubbed its eyes. Yes, Al Hilal were standing up to the almighty City. The surprise soon turned to shock when Malcom, thrown in deep, ran half the length of the pitch and beat Ederson without flinching.

City were losing and looked very much in trouble. But, from a corner, Haaland took advantage of a bad clearance from the Saudi defense to tie the game. Guardiola's team could breathe a little. With Rodri on the pitch, replacing Gündogan, they were back on the ball and looking dangerous again.

Winger Jeremy Doku tried his luck on the left flank, but lacked precision in his final touch. As did Haaland, whose shot sailed over the goal line before going wide. Despite City's dominance, the match went into extra time.

Al Hilal more determined in extra time

Inzaghi's team was once again the better side on their return to the pitch. From a corner, Koulibaly took off between two defenders to send his header into the net.

Playmaker Rayan Cherki kept City alive by inventing a sniper pass for Phil Foden, who finished with a great left-footed shot.

The penalty shootout loomed when, on a counter-attack, Ederson turned away a header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Al Hilal hero Leonardo pounced on the rebound to score from close range.