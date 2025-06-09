Published by Virginia Martínez 9 de junio, 2025

(AFP) Portugal dethroned defending champions Spain with a 5-3 penalty shootout victory in the European Nations League final, following a thrilling 2-2 draw in an Iberian derby in Munich on Sunday.

Alvaro Morata's miss on Spain's fourth penalty—brilliantly read by goalkeeper Diogo Costa—paved the way for Portugal's victory, with Rúben Neves converting the decisive spot-kick to seal the win."

Martín Zubimendi (21') and Mikel Oyarzabal (45') twice gave Spain the lead, but Portugal responded each time, with goals from Nuno Mendes (26') and Cristiano Ronaldo (61') keeping the match level.

Ronaldo was substituted in the 87th minute due to a physical issue, but at 40 years old, he still played a crucial role in the triumph, scoring a goal and securing his third major title with Portugal's senior team—following Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League.

"Our captain is key to have that confidence. We have a captain who has a lot of experience and who is able to use those virtues of his in favor of the team," said Portugal’s Spanish coach, Roberto Martínez, in praise of Ronaldo.

Leader of the list of winners

Portugal now stands alone at the top of the UEFA Nations League winners list, with two titles, ahead of France (2021) and Spain (2023), who each have one.

For Spain, this marks their second defeat in three UEFA Nations League finals, having lost the 2021 final to Kylian Mbappé’s France before redeeming themselves two years later with a win over Croatia.

But above all, the loss puts an end to Spain's recent wave of euphoria, denying them a remarkable treble in as many years—after winning the Nations League in 2023 and, most notably, the Euro last year.

"According to the data today we have done a great many things well, but in elite soccer sometimes this happens and you get beaten by the opposition," said Luis De la Fuente.

No Alcaraz effect

The atmosphere seemed to constantly remind Spain of last year’s Euro triumph, which was also won in Germany.

During the warm-up, Spanish fans followed the thrilling super tiebreak on their phones that secured Carlos Alcaraz his second Roland Garros title—ending just two minutes before the match kicked off in Bavaria.

Everything seemed to be going Spain’s way early in the match. After two great chances from Pedri (15') and Nico Williams (16'), the breakthrough came in the 21st minute: Oyarzabal’s hanging ball was intercepted by João Neves, but the rebound fell to Zubimendi, who calmly finished to put Spain ahead.

Portugal responded quickly, equalizing in the 26th minute when Nuno Mendes received the ball outside the area from Pedro Neto, drove into the box, and curled a shot just out of Unai Simón’s reach.

Just before halftime, Spain struck again: a pass from Pedri set Oyarzabal face-to-face with the goalkeeper, and he finished perfectly to make it 2-1.

All three goals were reviewed by VAR and confirmed after a brief moment of suspense.

Morata, the anti-hero

In the second half, Portugal came out with renewed determination, and their persistent pressure paid off in the 61st minute when the tireless Cristiano Ronaldo headed a bouncing ball into the net, scoring his 138th goal in 221 appearances for the Seleção.

Isco Alarcón (83), returning to the national team after six years, had a chance to avoid extra time, but Diogo Costa saved his shot from the edge of the area.

In extra time, during which Lamine Yamal was substituted, Portugal posed the greater threat, with Nelson Semedo (92') creating the best chance.

The match went to penalties, where everyone scored except Morata, who became the night’s unfortunate anti-hero and handed the celebration to Portugal at the Allianz Arena.

A few hours earlier, in the third-place match, France defeated hosts Germany 2-0, with Kylian Mbappé shining by scoring one goal and assisting Michael Olise’s.