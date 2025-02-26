Trump announces he will invite the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump told reporters inside the Oval Office that the Philadelphia Eagles, recently crowned champions of Super Bowl LIX, will receive an invitation to visit the White House after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in a final that will be remembered as much for Kendrick Lamar's controversial halftime show as for the beating Jalen Hurts gave to the Chiefs.

"They will be [invited], we haven't yet, but we will be. I thought it was a great performance by them and absolutely they'll be extended an invitation. Would you do that right away by the way? We'll do it right away, we're going to do it sometime today. They deserve to be down here and we hope to see them," the Republican leader commented, addressing reporters and a staff member.

Negative background

Although the Super Bowl champions have not yet issued any statement regarding this invitation by Trump, the truth is that for many, it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which the Eagles visit the president at the White House, taking into account the negative precedents that exist between the team and the U.S. president. The most recent was Trump's controversial comments during the Super Bowl preview, in which the commander-in-chief predicted that the Chiefs would be the champions thanks to the talent of their star Patrick Mahomes, with whom he has a good relationship.

Similarly, there is already a history of misunderstanding between the National Football League (NFL) champion team and Trump. During his first administration, the Eagles were among the numerous league teams that clashed with the president over a visit to the White House. While there were numerous talks to materialize the visit after their win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, the visit could not materialize for reasons still under debate today.