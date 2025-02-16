United States secures spot in 4 Nations final with thrilling victory over Canada

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de febrero, 2025

The U.S. national ice hockey team punched its ticket to the 4 Nations final with a 3-1 victory over Canada in a game that was as intense in the stands as it was on the ice.

Led by brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, the Americans silenced the Canadian fans' boos of the national anthem with a memorable comeback victory. The tension and rivalry were evident from the start, with three fights breaking out in the first 10 seconds.

"We wanted to show that we're not going to back down. They have been so successful, and many of their players are some of the best in the world. But we thought in this environment, at this stage of the tournament, it was a good time to do it. It was a lot of fun," Matthew, the elder of the Tkachuk brothers and a Florida Panthers player, said after the game.

The Canadians took the lead with a goal from Connor McDavid at the 5:31 mark of the first period (0-1), but the Americans quickly bounced back.

Jake Guentzel tied the game at 10:15 in the first period (1-1). In the second period, Dylan Larkin gave the U.S. the lead at 13:33 (2-1), and Guentzel sealed the victory with another goal at 18:41 of the third (3-1).

With this victory, the U.S. squad secures its spot in the 4 Nations final with two wins and no losses, where it will face Finland, Sweden, or Canada.