NBA: Stephon Castle shines in All-Star Rising Stars Challenge

San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle led his team to victory Friday in the Rising Stars mini-tournament, a win that earns his team the right to compete in Sunday's All-Star Game.

Castle was named MVP of this event for rookies and second-year players, which kicked off All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

The guard, who will also participate in Saturday's dunk contest, led Team C, coached by former player Chris Mullin, to two victories in the semifinals and final of the Rising Stars Challenge.

In the former, his team defeated Team T, coached by Tim Hardaway Jr, former star of the Golden State Warriors, just like Mullin, 40-34.

Castle scored 6 points including a mid-range shot that clinched a spot in the final.

Miami Heat guard Jaime Jáquez Jr, of Mexican origin, had 4 points and 2 rebounds for Team T.

The second semifinal was won by a team made up of players from the G League, an NBA affiliate, against Team M, coached by Mitch Richmond.

Bryce McGowens of the Portland Trail Blazers' G League affiliate scored 12 points and nailed the 3-pointer that sealed the upset win over Team M, which featured the Thompson Twins, Amen (Rockets) and Ausar (Pistons).

The G League squad, led by Jeremy Lin, also took a 12-8 lead in the final, but Team C turned it around to win 25-14.

Castle, 20, was responsible for 12 of his squad's 25 points.

Thus, Team C will participate on Sunday in the All-Star Game, which this year will debut a new format with another four-team mini-tournament.

Team C will clash in the semifinals with the team led by veterans LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns).