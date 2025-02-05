Trump will attend Super Bowl LIX

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump will attend the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (Louisiana) to watch Super Bowl LIX live, the grand finale of the National Football League (NFL) featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The White House confirmed the president's attendance at the game to The Epoch Times. In addition, before the game begins, Fox - which will broadcast live Super Bowl LIX - will broadcast an interview conducted by host Bret Baier with the president.

In the interview, taped at the president's Mar-a-Lago (Florida) residence, the president discussed "the changes the Trump administration has enacted since the inauguration and the first 100 days of his presidency."

It is customary for presidents to drop by the Super Bowl each season or host champions at the White House. One previous occasion was when Trump invited the New England Patriots in 2017 after winning Super Bowl LI. Last year, the Chiefs visited Joe Biden.

In recent months, Trump has witnessed the odd NFL game live. In October, a month before the election, the president took advantage of his stay in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) to watch the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets.