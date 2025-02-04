Super Bowl LIX ticket prices plunge

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

We're looking at a Super Bowl -LIX - that could be historic. The Kansas City Chiefs enter this edition with the goal of becoming the first franchise in history to win three consecutive Vince Lombardi titles. To do so, they will have to overcome the Philadelphia Eagles, who will seek 'revenge' on their rival after losing the trophy two seasons ago.

Being one of the greatest sporting events on the planet, it is worthy to be able to be seen live from the stands of the venue where it is held - on this occasion, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (Louisiana), with a capacity for about 74,000 spectators -, a reason that leads to the ticket prices being very high. However, something is happening so that, on this occasion, it will not be necessary to shell out an 'astronomical' amount to enjoy the game from the stadium seats.

This year, the minimum ticket price for Super Bowl LIX is at $3,500, as shown Ticketmaster, the NFL's sponsoring partner. An amount that has been dropping dramatically as the days have passed, coming in at $5,860 last Friday, according to an NPR report.

The price of the cheapest tickets is about $1,700 less than for Super Bowl LVII, an edition two seasons ago that also featured the Chiefs and Eagles.

The price of the most expensive ticket has also plummeted. While less than a week ago it stood at $58,327, it can now be purchased for $48,750.