Philadelphia 76ers' Eric Gordon, right, drives to the basket against Jaxson Hayes. AP / Cordon Press .

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 118-104 on Tuesday, with Tyrese Maxey stealing the spotlight. While LeBron James and his son, Bronny, saw action, it was Maxey who dominated, leading the Sixers with a game-high 43 points.

LeBron and Bronny James made history on October 22, 2024, as the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game.

Bronny James played in his 13th game of the season, setting a personal record with 16 minutes on the court.

James, 20, finished the game with two rebounds and an assist but went 0-for-5 from the court.

Meanwhile, his father, LeBron, led the Lakers with 31 points, falling just short of a triple-double with eight rebounds and nine assists.

Maxey, Philadelphia's focal point, topped 40 points for the third time this season. His personal best remains 52, set in April last year.

The Sixers secured their third consecutive victory and currently rank 11th in the Western Conference.

For now, they remain outside the playoff qualifying spots.

In another game, the Houston Rockets edged out the Atlanta Hawks 100-96, securing their fourth straight win.

Alperen Şengün recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, sealing the Rockets' victory with a clutch basket in the final three seconds.

Houston improved to 32 wins and 14 losses, securing second place in the Western Conference.