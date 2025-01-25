NBA: Paul George scores 30 points to cap Sixers' win over Cavaliers

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 25 de enero, 2025

Without Joel Embiid but with a stellar performance from Paul George (30 points and five rebounds), the Philadelphia 76ers won 132-129 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia snapped a streak of seven consecutive losses. They had not won since Jan. 8, when they defeated the Washington Wizards, 109-103.

George, 34, reached the 30-point mark for the first time since Jan. 1.

Embiid, meanwhile, missed his 10th consecutive game for Philadelphia.

The game was evenly matched, changed leads 30 times and both teams led by as many as 8 points.

The Cavs totaled 25 3-pointers, setting a new high for the franchise in the 2024-25 season.

Ty Jerome led the Cavaliers with a career-high 33 points.

In addition, the 27-year-old guard was perfect from the 3-point line, connecting on all eight of his attempts.

However, it was a mistake by Jerome that secured the victory for the 76ers, as he knocked the ball out of bounds with nine seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Other NBA scores

In another game, the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 102-97, behind 27 points from Anfernee Simons.

It was a game of poor efficiency for both teams: Portland shot 41% (32/79), while Charlotte was even worse at 38 percent (32/85).

In Friday's NBA finale, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 139-126.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the leading scorer with 29 points, while Desmond Bane recorded a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Puerto Rican guard Jose Alvarado scored 9 points for New Orleans, connecting on two of his three long-range attempts.

With the win, Memphis moves to 30 wins on the season and into a tie for second place in the Western Conference with the Houston Rockets.