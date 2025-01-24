LeBron and Davis take down Celtics; Jokic shines vs. Kings

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

LeBron James and Anthony Davis put the Los Angeles Lakers on their backs Thursday to lead a 117-96 thrashing of the Boston Celtics, while Nikola Jokic recorded a historic triple double in the Nuggets' win over the Kings.

In Los Angeles, the home side placated the Celtics in the first matchup of the season between these two storied franchises.

At 40, "King James" finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists, while Davis scored 24. Latvian center Kristaps Porzingis led Boston's scoring with 22 points, while forward Jayson Tatum was held to 16 on a mediocre 5-12 shooting night.

The Lakers now have a record of 24 wins and 18 losses, which puts them in fifth place in the Western Conference, while the Celtics remain second in the East at 31-14.

In other games, the Oklahoma City Thunder stumbled 121-115 against the Dallas Mavericks, who were without Luka Doncic. A day after setting his career high with 54 points, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 in the surprising loss for the West leaders.

For the Mavericks, point guard Spencer Dinwiddie was the top scorer with 28 points, followed by Kyrie Irving with another 24.

The win is a respite for the Mavs, who, since Doncic's calf injury, have lost 10 of 15 games played.

Jokic from half court

In Denver, Nikola Jokic pushed the Nuggets 132-123 win against the Sacramento Kings with a mammoth stat line of 35 points, 22 rebounds and 17 assists.

With this triple-double, his fifth in a row, the Serbian center equals Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to have posted a game with at least 35 points, 20 rebounds and 15 assists.

Winner of three MVP awards, "Joker" also lifted the crowd out of its seats with a stratospheric half court shot at the end of the third quarter.

In Milwaukee, the Bucks strung together their fifth straight win with a resounding 125-96 victory over the Miami Heat. Damian Lillard nearly had his first triple double with the Bucks with 29 points, 9 rebounds and 11 assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added another 25 points and 12 rebounds.