Mavericks in critical condition; Gilgeous-Alexander is unstoppable

23 de enero, 2025

Another game without Luka Doncic and another loss for the Dallas Mavericks. The Minnesota Timberwolves deepened the crisis for the Texan franchise, edging them 114-115 at the American Airlines Center. This defeat marks the fifth in their last six games.

Not even the 80 combined points from Kyrie Irving (36), P.J. Washington (30) and Daniel Gafford (14) were enough to lift the Mavericks, who are desperately awaiting the return of their star. Doncic's absence was already a blow, but now the team must cope without Dereck Lively, one of their key players, who will be sidelined for two to three months with a fractured foot.

Despite the losses, more was expected from the Mavericks. While it’s understandable for the reigning NBA runners-up to be defeated by strong franchises, their recent shocking defeats to teams like the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans have raised concerns.

The Timberwolves’ victory—currently the Mavericks’ direct rivals for the playoff spots—was fueled by a strong team effort from the starting five. All five starters scored in double digits, with Jaden McDaniels leading with 27 points and Anthony Edwards contributing 21 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander is gold for the Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder secured their sixth win in the last seven games, defeating the Utah Jazz (123-114) at Paycom Center. The clear standout in this victory was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Canadian star of the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left the game with 54 points—his first career game surpassing the 50-point mark. With this remarkable performance and the exceptional season he’s having, Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the NBA's top players in recent years, is emerging as a strong MVP contender.

In one of the day’s most exciting matchups, the Houston Rockets edged out the Cleveland Cavaliers, current leaders of the Eastern Conference, with a 109-108 victory at the Toyota Center. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors fell to the Sacramento Kings 123-117 in the California showdown, and the Boston Celtics triumphed over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome, winning 113-117.