Clausura-2025: Tigres and Guadalajara win in their debuts

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 12 de enero, 2025

(AFP) The Tigres beat Atletico San Luis 3-1 at the Alfonso Lastras stadium on Saturday at the Clausura-2025 Mexican soccer tournament.

Mauro Lainez put the Tigres ahead 1-0 in the 15th minute with a shot in front of goal.

Atlético tied 1-1 in the 44th minute when Sébastien Salles-Lamonge fired a left-footed shot inside the box that slipped through the hands of Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán.

At minute 58, Guido Pizarro scored the second point for the Tigres with a powerful header.

The third point was the work of Fernando Gorriarán with a volley at minute 86.

Spaniard Óscar García made his debut as manager of Guadalajara with a 1-0 win over Santos at the Akron stadium.

Roberto Alvarado scored the only goal of the match at minute 75 with a left-footed shot inside the box.

At the Olímpico Universitario stadium, Atlas tied Cruz Azul 1-1.

Ángel Sepúlveda, on a penalty kick in the 38th minute, scored for Cruz Azul.

Uros Durdevic tied the game 1-1 for Atlas in the 52nd minute.

In the tournament's opening match on Friday at La Corregidora Stadium, three-time champions América defeated Querétaro 1-0.

In his return to Mexican soccer, Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed's Toluca team finished the day with a 4-2 victory over Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio's Tijuana at the Caliente stadium.