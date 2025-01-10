Real Madrid beats Mallorca and will face Barça again in the final of the Spanish Super Cup

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

Real Madrid will try to defend the Spanish Super Cup title against Barcelona on Sunday, after beating Mallorca 3-0 in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on Thursday, a team that was deflated at the end of the match.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham opened the scoring (63) when his team was struggling the most, but it was not until stoppage time, with Slovakia's Martin Valjentin scoring against the run of play, that the Whites put the game to bed.b>Martin Valjent (90+3) and a goal by Brazilian Rodrygo(90+5).

The Merengue club will face Barcelona, to whom they lost 4-0 in La Liga in October at the Bernabeu, in the final on Sunday. In addition, the Catalan club will be able to count on Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in that match, after the Spanish Superior Sports Council granted the precautionary measure to both players on Wednesday.

In the history of the Supercopa de España, Barcelona has won 14 to Real Madrid's 13.