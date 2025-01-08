Mavericks sweep Lakers and end their losing streak

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 8 de enero, 2025

Without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who are both injured, and with Klay Thompson far from his best version, the Dallas Mavericks racked up five consecutive losses. However, the Texas franchise managed to put an end to that losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Lakers (118-97) at the American Airlines Center.

Unlike their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, when they lost the lead they had gained in the first quarter, the Mavs disappeared in the second half after trailing at the end of the first 12 minutes.

An explosive third quarter on offense, followed by a stellar defensive effort in the fourth, were crucial for the Mavericks' victory.

In the absence of their two stars, Quentin Grimes (23 points) and P.J. Washington (22 points) led the team. Thompson scored 13 points, nine of them from the 3-point line.

The Lakers made a strong effort, but their poor shooting, particularly in the final five minutes, ultimately cost them. LeBron James recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, while Anthony Davis added a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat also took home a win. The NBA's most successful franchise beat the Denver Nuggets (106-118), who were missing star player Nikola Jokic. Jayson Tatum scored 29 points.

Meanwhile, the Heat was left without Jimmy Butler, who was out on suspension, but still managed to beat the Golden State Warriors (114-98). Stephen Curry scored (31 points) for the Californian franchise.

The day’s most exciting moment was in Salt Lake City. With less than two seconds left in the game, Trae Young scored a three-pointer from mid-court to clinch the Atlanta Hawks win against the Utah Jazz (124-121).