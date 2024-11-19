NBA: Harden's Clippers stop Curry's Warriors

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

In a duel in which the spotlight was on the two best 3-point scorers in history, The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors 102-99 at the Intuit Dome. It is the second time the Clippers have defeated the Warriors this season.

However, the showdown between the two best 3-point shooters went to the Warriors' star: Stephen Curry (26 total points) asserted his status as the best scorer from long distance of all time. He was effective from beyond the arc, scoring six 3-pointers compared to just two scored by James Harden (12 total points).

His lack of accuracy in this game was countered with decisive passes. "The Beard" finished the game with 16 assists, being determinant for the Clippers to seal the win, as were the 23 points from Norman Powell. Ivica Zubac was a giant in the paint, grabbing 17 rebounds.

Aside from Curry's 26 points, it is worth noting the 22 points put up by Andrew Wiggins.

It is the fifth consecutive victory for the Clippers in their new stadium, turning the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome into a fortress.