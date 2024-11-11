NFL fines Nick Bosa for wearing MAGA hat

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

he NFL fined Nick Bosa, a player for the San Francisco 49ers, $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat (Make America Great Again, Donald Trump's campaign slogan) during an on-field interview, violating the league's dress code.

The league confirmed the fine on its website: "San Francisco 49ers star defensive wing Nick Bosa has been fined by the NFL for wearing a hat with a pro-Donald Trump message during a post-game television interview."

The decision was made based on the NFL's rules regarding what players are required to wear on game days.

The NFL's rules state, "Throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office."

Shortly after hearing about the fine, Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, to defend Bosa, calling him "a great player" and criticizing the NFL.