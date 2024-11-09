The Cavaliers are off to their the best start ever with their tenth consecutive victory

The Cavaliers, the most in-form team in the NBA right now. David Richard-Imagn Images/Sipa USA / Cordon Press

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de noviembre, 2024

The Cavaliers' victory against the Golden State Warriors (136-117) allowed Cleveland's Cavaliers to record the best start in franchise history. With the win against the Californians, they have now won 10 consecutive games. Curiously, the Cavaliers made this historic record against the last NBA team to achieve it in the 2015-2016 season. In addition, LeBron James had his 114th triple-double (21 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists) in his career in the Lakers' win against the Sixers.

That was not the only joy in this historic night for the Cavs. Cleveland managed to score 83 points during the first half, tying the franchise's all-time record. In a game in which they never really struggled, their biggest lead was 41 points.

This led to a peaceful night for Donovan Mitchell, who only contributed 12 points, while his teammates shot 54% from the field with 20 three-pointers. For the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga was the top scorer with 21 points.

LeBron James' historic performance

LeBron James put on another great performance, adding to his stats as an NBA legend. With his 21 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists he led the Lakers to a 106-116 victory against the Sixers. He was joined by Anthony Davis with 31 points and 9 rebounds and Austin Reaves with 20 points, 18 of them from beyond the three-point line.

Knicks beat the Bucks (116-94)

In another game, the New York Knicks defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 116-94. Dominican player Karl-Anthony Towns scored a double-double with 32 points and 11 rebounds, his seventh of the season.

The Bucks suffered their sixth loss in their first eight games of the season. Their franchise player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, scored 24 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Other games of the night

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Indiana Pacers 103-83 with LaMelo Ball leading the way with 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists. It is the second straight win for the Hornets after a midweek win with a last-second basket.

Cade Cunningham was the star in the Detroit Pistons 122-121 victory against the Atlanta Hawks by scoring the go-ahead basket with nine seconds left and then getting the block to secure the win against Onyeka Okongwu's dunk.

Dallas' heartbreaking free throw loss

Also, Orlando Magic defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 115-88 to end a streak of five consecutive losses while the Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks 114-113 on a free throw by Jusuf Nurkic.

The Boston Celtics champions defeated the Brooklyn Nets 108-104 in overtime. Jayson Tatum was the top scorer with 33 points. The team led by Joe Mazzulla is in second place in the Eastern Conference with eight wins and two losses.