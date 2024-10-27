FC Barcelona dominates Real Madrid in ‘El Clásico’

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 27 de octubre, 2024

The first “El Clásico” of the season was a true reflection of where two of the best teams in soccer history stand. FC Barcelona overwhelmed Real Madrid (4-0) at the Santiago Bernabéu in a match in which the tactics executed by Hansi Flick left the players coached by Carlo Ancelotti exposed.

Real Madrid took the lead in the 30th minute of the match with a goal by Kylian Mbappé, playing in his first “El Clásico,” but the referee disallowed it after seeing that the French striker was in an offside position.

"We have to come back from the disadvantage we have to win, but the season is very long and we must not throw everything away already," Ancelotti said at the post-match press conference.

Barcelona's four goals came in the second half. Robert Lewandowski, who has had Real Madrid’s number in recent matchups, scored the first two goals in the 54th and 56th minutes.

The third goal was scored by Lamine Yamal 20 minutes later, and Raphinha, who is having his best season so far, sealed the deal in the 84th minute.

"Everyone knew what to do, in defense and in attack. I always say that we like to improve. The players did very well," Flick said after making his debut in “El Clásico.”

With its win, Barcelona remains leader in La Liga with a six-point lead over second-place Real Madrid.