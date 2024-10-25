NBA: Mavericks come back to win thanks to Doncic's strong performance

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 25 de octubre, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks opened the season with a controversial victory over the San Antonio Spurs, proving that last season's NBA Finals run was no fluke. With a dominant fourth quarter on the offensive end (33 points), the Mavs were able to defeat the Spurs 120-109, led by Luka Doncic, who put up 28 points, 8 assists and 10 rebounds.

Mavericks find additional scoring around Doncic: Thompson's big debut

In addition, the Mavericks received more great news: Klay Thompson promises to be a luxury role player for the squad, shooting 6-10 from the 3-point line for a total of 22 points in his debut for the team.

"Couldn't have asked for a better start," Thompson said. "It's just a small step for where we want to go, but it's something we can build off."

The player deemed by many as the future face of the NBA, Victor Wembanyama, did not have his best night, shooting just 1-8 from the 3-point line. His final scoreline was 19 points and 9 rebounds, too little when you're facing Doncic and co. Veteran Chris Paul, who is playing in his 20th season in the NBA and first with San Antonio, played 29 minutes and recorded 8 assists.

Champions continue winning streak, defeat Wizards

In the Eastern Conference, the defending champion Boston Celtics earned their second win of the season by defeating the Washington Wizards 122-102. Jayson Tatum was the Celtics' second-leading scorer with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

Boston practically put the game away after three quarters, scoring 98 points and allowing only 73 and holding a lead as large as 27.

The Washington Wizards, who finished the 2023-24 season with the worst record in their history (15-67), suffered their first loss of the season. The Wizards have not won 50 games in an NBA season since 1979, when they were called the Bullets.