Tom Brady becomes a shareholder of the Las Vegas Raiders

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

Tom Brady is returning to the NFL. However, not as a player, but as a franchise owner. The ownership board unanimously approved the buyout offer submitted by one of the league's great legends to become minority partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

More specifically, Brady - and a partner of his - have acquired 10% of the Raiders, leaving the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player with 5%. The amount of the investment was not disclosed. A transaction that began to evolve in 2023.

"I'm incredibly humbled and excited to have been unanimously approved as an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Throughout my NFL career, I've learned that at its core, football is a game of teamwork, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The Raiders franchise, and the city of Las Vegas embody these same values, and I'm honored to become part of that story," Brady wrote in a communiqué.

"I'm eager to contribute to the organization in any way I can, honoring the Raiders' rich tradition while finding every possible opportunity to improve our offering to fans... and most importantly, win football games," he added.

One of those who celebrated Brady's arrival on the ownership board was Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner: "It's great that Tom Brady wants to invest in the NFL. He cares deeply about this game. He believes in its future, and I think that's just a signal of that."

Brady retired from professional practice in February 2023. A year later, he joined Fox Sports as a sportscaster, an activity he will be able to continue doing despite becoming the owner of the Raiders.