Rookie Ricky Pearsall, first-round pick of the 49ers, was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery in San Francisco

The San Francisco Police Department reported that the suspect is also injured after a physical altercation with the athlete.

Pictured is NFL rookie Ricky PearsallCordon Press

Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón

NFL wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, a first-round pick of the 49ers, was shot and wounded Saturday during an attempted robbery in the city of San Francisco.

London Breed, the city's mayor, confirmed the event on her X profile.

"This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot. SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made. My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time," Breed reported.

Several media outlets already reported that Pearsall is in stable condition and the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed that the suspect is also injured after a physical altercation with the athlete.

The SFPD reported there were "two male subjects suffering from injuries." Both received medical attention and were transported to a local hospital.

"Officers learned one of the subjects attempted to rob the victim, San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall," the SFPD said in a statement. "During the attempted robbery, a physical altercation ensued, and both the suspect and victim were injured. The suspect is in custody and charges are pending at this time. All information is preliminary, and more information will be provided as it becomes available."

A teammate of Pearsall's, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tweeted on X a post apparently reporting on the rookie's health status, "He’s good. Thank god!!!!".

