Soccer: Spain bounces back to reach its fourth Olympic final

5 de agosto, 2024

Despite the fans in Marseille cheering against them, Spain came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 and advanced to its fourth Olympic final in men's soccer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the second in a row after losing gold to Brazil in Tokyo.

The Spaniards turned around a game where they fell behind thanks to a 36th-minute penalty goal from the tournament's top scorer, Soufiane Rahimi. They were able to complete the comeback with a left-footed strike from star man Fermin Lopez (66th minute) and a sharp right-footed shot from substitute Juanlu Sanchez in the final stretch (85th minute).

In Friday's final at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Spain will be looking for its second gold, with the first coming in Barcelona in 1992.

Victory keeps alive the dream for "La Roja" of clinching its second major title in less than a month, after winning the Euro in Germany in mid-July with its senior team.