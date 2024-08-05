Simone Biles' worst day: second on floor and off the podium on beam

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de agosto, 2024

It was not her day. Simone Biles failed to make it to the top of the podium in the gymnastics floor exercise at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and had to settle for the silver medal. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade snatched the gold.

Andrade beat the most decorated gymnast in history with a perfectly executed floor exercise. The Brazilian becomes the most decorated medalist in the history of her country and, with this last one, closes her participation with a gold, two silvers and a bronze.

On the same day, a fall deprived Biles of a podium finish on the beam, finishing fifth. Italy's Alice D'Amato took gold.

The floor exercise was the final gymnastics event at Paris 2024. Biles returns home with three gold medals and one silver, totaling seven golds, two silvers and two bronzes in three Olympic appearances.

At 27, Paris 2024 will predictably be Biles' last Olympic Games.