Great Britain's Alex Yee wins Olympic gold in men's triathlon

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 31 de julio, 2024

Alex Yee of Great Britain was proclaimed the men's triathlon Olympic champion Wednesday at the Paris 2024 Olympics, a day after the event had to be postponed because of pollution levels in the Seine River, the venue for the swimming portion.

The water quality tests decreed that it was fit for swimming on Wednesday, where the two individual events took place. Before the men's event, the women's race was held, where the winner was France's Cassandre Beaugrand.

Yee, 26 and runner-up in the individual event three years ago in Tokyo, beat the other fan favorite, New Zealand's Hayden Wilde, in the battle for gold while the bronze in the men's event went to France's Leo Bergère.

The Seine River is also expected to host the open water swimming competition at these Olympic Games.