France's Beaugrand wins the women's triathlon, the first Olympic event on the Seine

France's Cassandre Beaugrand crosses the finish line making her the winner of the women's triathlon event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. dpa/picture-alliance / Cordon Press .

31 de julio, 2024

France's Cassandre Beaugrand was proclaimed Olympic triathlon champion on Wednesday in Paris. The event was finally given the green light to proceed shortly before it was set to begin, following several days of uncertainty due to the water pollution levels in the Seine.

It is the first Olympic competition to be held on the iconic river, which was already the protagonist last Friday of the opening ceremony, following a boat parade by members of the delegations.

Beaugrand, 27, beat Switzerland's Julie Derron and Britain's Beth Potter, silver and bronze respectively, on the triathlon podium to give France its sixth gold medal at these Olympics.

The heavy rains that fell on Friday and Saturday last week had contaminated the river and pollution levels made it unsuitable for swimming and training by the triathletes scheduled for Sunday and Monday. The men's race, originally set for Tuesday, was rescheduled for Wednesday, following the women's competition.

The Seine River will also host the open water swimming competition at these Olympic Games.