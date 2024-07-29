Djokovic sweeps Nadal, who says goodbye to the singles draw

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 29 de julio, 2024

Rafa Nadal fell in round 32 of the singles draw at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games against Novak Djokovic in two sets (1-6 and 4-6).

Thus, the Spanish tennis player lost the chance to win his second Olympic medal in the individual event, since conquering the gold at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. He also topped the podium at the 2016 Rio Olympics, in this case in doubles.

The first set was dominated by the Serbian player. Djokovic barely let Nadal breathe and scored a 6-1, with two breaks included.

The second set began as the first one ended, with Djokovic crushing it on the clay court of the Philippe Chatrier. The Serbian tennis player broke the first two serves from his rival and managed to get ahead on the scoreboard with an almost insurmountable difference for the Spaniard (4-0).

However, Nadal fought back and managed to tie the set (4-4), until Djokovic bested the Spaniard and finished closing the match (6-4).

The Spanish tennis player will now focus on fighting for the medal in doubles, a draw in which he still remains with his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz as a partner.