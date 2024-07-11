Copa America: Uruguay players clash with fans after Colombia's win

Published by Juan Peña Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-11T10:05:36.000Z"}

Colombia advanced to the final of the Copa America 2024 after beating Uruguay on Wednesday. Despite having one less player on the field, the Colombians managed to gain the advantage by one goal against the Uruguayan team. On the sidelines of the match, however, a fight between Uruguayan players and Colombian fans spoiled the end of the game.

It seems that some of Uruguay's players were unhappy with some of the comments coming from the stands. Uruguay's player, Darwin Núñez, climbed up to the stands and confronted fans, in what turned into a tumultuous brawl.

The images show Darwin Núñez being hit in the head by a Colombian fan in the middle of a brawl. According to the press who were at the stadium during the match, the police took more than 10 minutes to arrive at the scene and restore order.

A hundred Uruguayan fans and federation staff members remained on the field for their own safety for more than 20 minutes after the match, while the Colombian fans went out to celebrate.

Once the fight was over and order was restored, players of the Uruguayan national team denounced what had happened and denounced the lack of action by the authorities.