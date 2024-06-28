LeBron James and Bronny James make history: First father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6min ago

A goal achieved and a dream fulfilled. LeBron James and his son Bronny James will play together next season for the Los Angeles Lakers, after the franchise selected guard from USC 55th overall in the draft.

Bronny's selection by the Lakers implies a new historic milestone in the world's best basketball league. Despite the fact that there have been many family dynasties in the NBA, like Joe and Kobe Bryant, Dell and Stephen Curry or Michal and Klay Thompson, to name a few, this will be the first time a father and son play at the same time in the NBA. And not only that; they will also play for the same team.

LeBron never hid his intention to play alongside his son before announcing his retirement from professional basketball. "My last year will be played with my son. … Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point," James said in an interview with The Athletic.

LeBron James' decision

Those words lead one to believe that they will indeed play together in what could be the last season for LeBron James in the NBA.

However, the player's tenure with the Lakers, for now, is up in the air, since he will become a free agent if he does not pick up his player option. If exercised, he would remain one more year in Los Angeles.

Peace of mind for the Lakers

From Crypto.com Arena, there is a sense of calm after seeing LeBron James’ words regarding his desire to play with his son Bronny. Therefore, the Lakers are confident that their star will continue to lead the franchise.

"In tIn the history of the NBA, there has never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court," said Lakers Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.

"That feels like something that could be magical. If it were the case that [LeBron] was on our team next season, NBA history could be made." Rob Pelinka