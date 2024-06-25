Copa América: Brazil disappoints in the debut against Costa Rica and Colombia confirms its candidacy by defeating Paraguay

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro RondónAFP Verified by 7h ago

With a Vinicius Jr inconsequential, Brazil debuted Monday in the Copa America USA-2024 with an insipid goalless draw against a fierce and brave Costa Rica, sustained by its defense and the reflexes of goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira, great figure of the commitment.

Dorival Júnior's 'Canarinha' was unable to break the wall built by the Ticos, owners of the youngest squad of the tournament, at the Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles (California).

The draw, the first ever between the two teams, leaves Brazilians and Costa Ricans with a single point in Group D, behind Colombia, which earlier beat Paraguay 2-1 in Houston (Texas) thanks to a great performance by its emblem and captain, James Rodríguez, who provided two assists for Colombia's two goals.

With this result after a convincing performance, the team coached by Néstor Lorenzo confirmed its candidacy to fight for the Copa América, maintaining an undefeated record of more than 20 matches against a Paraguay that, despite having doubts, competed well throughout the ninety minutes.

QUE BARBARIDAD JAMES RODRÍGUEZ, QUE ZURDA MÁGICA 🤩👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/j2Py8Z66UJ — REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) June 24, 2024

The four teams will be back in action on Friday. Brazil will face the Paraguayans in Las Vegas (Nevada) and Costa Rica will face the Colombians in Glendale (Arizona), in a crucial day for the future of the group.

An unbreakable wall

The home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers was colored by the 'amarelo' of the Brazilians who accompanied their national team, but also by other Latin Americans, especially Mexicans, who donned the armor of the land of the 'jogo bonito' (beautiful game).

To the chorus of "Brazil, Brazil!", the 'torcida' pushed some five-time world champions who had a dizzying start in which they disturbed or demanded Sequeira with shots from Raphinha (7, 25), Rodrygo (12, 45) and Lucas Paqueta (22).

The goalkeeper of UD Ibiza, from the Spanish third division, responded with sufficiency to the difficult task of replacing Keylor Navas, a pensioner of the Ticos. He barely succumbed, in the first half, to a goal by Marquinhos (30) on a set piece, disallowed for a millimeter offside after a VAR review.

Sequeira, 25, was the backbone of a five-man defense, supported by the other five outfield players, which highlighted Brazil's lack of a playmaker. Someone capable of breaking down walls, a task that Neymar, absent from the tournament due to injury, but present and cheered in the stadium, played in recent years.

Called to lead the 'Canarinha', under great pressure due to poor results in 2023, Vinicius Jr was hardly noticed in the first game of Dorival Junior as coach in an official tournament.

Sequeira again

Costa Rica, with an average age of 24.7, fulfilled the promise of Argentine Gustavo Alfaro: defend well, compete and train Keylor's substitutes, Celso Borges and Bryan Ruiz.

Their offense, however, was in total debt, as they did not shoot once directly at Alisson's goal. This was a relative relief for Dorival, who was uncomfortable because in the four previous games in which he had coached the Seleção, he had conceded six goals.

With no one able to penetrate the Central American rearguard, Brazil bet in the second half, which also started quickly, on crosses from the air and mid-range. Through the latter, Lucas Paqueta almost broke the deadlock with a left-footed shot from outside the area that crashed against the post in the 63rd minute.

With time running out, and signs of desperation on the pitch, Dorival gave his Cup debut to two of his youngest men, attackers Savinho and Endrick, the 17-year-old pearl, acclaimed by the stands but of little influence on the game.

Savinho, 20, who replaced Vinicus (a decision that is bringing criticism to Dorival) almost broke the Costa Rican spell in his first offensive action in the 71st minute: he crossed from the right and fullback Haxzel Quiros almost put it in his own goal, but Sequeira, again, prevented the Brazilian celebration.

Then fullback Guilherme Arana in the 79th minute blew the Costa Rican goalkeeper away with a long-range shot and Rodrygo in the 87th minute could not capitalize on Sequeira's only mistake, to the excitement of the Costa Rican fans, identifiable by their red shirts in the midst of the disappointed 'yellow' tide.

Now, with Colombia at the top of the group, Brazil looks down on a solid team that could snatch the favoritism of a Group D more complex in practice than it seemed in advance.