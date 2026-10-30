Three killed in helicopter collision in Oregon

Authorities confirmed the deaths of three people as a result of a collision between two helicopters near the municipal airport in McMinnville (Oregon) at around 2:15 p.m. (local time).

According to a report by the Federal Aviation Administration (FFA), the aircraft involved in the accident were a Robinson R22 and an Airbus H125. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office confirmed the deaths of all three occupants of the aircraft.

Victims identified

According to information from the authorities, the two occupants of the Robinson R22 were identified as the Texas-based flight instructor Maddie Aasbo and a British flight student, although his identity has not yet been released.

The sole occupant of the Airbus was identified as Tyler Delane Sturdevant, 38, a resident of Newberg, Oregon.

Road closures

The impact occurred outside the airport's airspace, so the airport was able to continue its normal operations without any closures or restrictions.

However, according to a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation Mindy McCartt, the collision occurred on a piece of land alongside Oregon Highway 233, approximately one mile west of Dayton, forcing the closure of the highway and some nearby county roads at the request of emergency services.

The causes of the accident are unknown

At this time, the causes of the collision and how it occurred are unknown. According to the sheriff's office, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have dispatched teams to the scene and are leading the ongoing investigation into the accident.

So far, they have not disclosed any lines of investigation they are pursuing.

For his part, the director of the McMinnville Airport, John Paskell, told Fox News that he assumes that both helicopters were based at the airport, but he could not confirm what activities they were carrying out or how the collision occurred.