The film world is in mourning. British actor Sir Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86, according to a statement released Thursday by his family and close friends.

He suffered from dementia and Alzheimer's.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, under the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and heartbreaking battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia," the statement reads.

After a film career spanning more than half a century, Stewart reached the pinnacle of his career by playing the leader of Marvel's iconic superhero team, the X-Men—telepath Charles Xavier (Professor X), in several installments of the X-Men.

He also appeared in several installments of another famous film franchise, Star Trek, and in films such as Dune, Lady Jane and Charlie's Angels, among others.

He died at his home in Los Angeles, California, surrounded by his loved ones.