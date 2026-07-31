Forbes reveals highest-paid podcasters of 2026: Joe Rogan still on top with $82 million

Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de julio, 2026

Forbes published its annual ranking of the world's highest-earning podcasters Thursday. The list, compiled by journalist Matt Craig, estimates earnings generated between June 2025 and June 2026. The results confirm a clear trend: podcasting has become an industry capable of generating revenue comparable to that of major television and streaming stars.

The 2026 Top Three

1. Joe Rogan – "The Joe Rogan Experience" (Spotify): $82 million

The 58-year-old comedian and UFC commentator holds the top spot. His long-form talk show—about 15 episodes per month—generates more than 80 million downloads and views. The three-year contract signed with Spotify in 2024, valued at up to $250 million, remains the primary source of this revenue.

2. John Coogan and Jordi Hays – "TBPN" (OpenAI): $70 million

The daily tech news show was acquired by OpenAI in April 2026 for approximately $150 million in cash and stock. Forbes attributes most of this figure to the sale. The show, described by The New York Times as "Silicon Valley's newest obsession," has interviewed Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella and Sam Altman himself.

3. Steven Bartlett – "The Diary of a CEO" (Independent): $45 million

The 33-year-old British entrepreneur remains committed to independence. His company was valued at $425 million in a recent funding round, and the podcast posted its best-ever quarterly revenue in the first quarter of 2026.

4. Ashley Flowers – "Crime Junkie" (Red Seat Ventures / Tubi): $42 million

The queen of true crime signed a $150 million distribution deal with Tubi and Red Seat Ventures in October 2025. The bulk of her revenue comes from her flagship show.

5. Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes – "SmartLess" (SiriusXM): $37 million

"SmartLess" began as an impromptu experiment during the 2020 pandemic and has become one of the most popular interview podcasts. Actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes engage in spontaneous and humorous conversations with high-profile guests from the worlds of film, television and entertainment.

Rounding out the top 10 are Mel Robbins, with "The Mel Robbins Podcast," and brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, with "New Heights," both at $35 million; Alex Cooper, with "Call Her Daddy," at $32 million; and the quartet from "Pod Save America," at $28 million.

Why the numbers keep rising

Forbes highlights two key factors. First, streaming platforms such as Netflix, Spotify, SiriusXM and iHeart have made a strong entry into the podcast market. Unlike traditional TV series, creators typically retain the intellectual property rights to their shows. Platforms pay high guaranteed upfront fees just for the right to distribute the content and sell advertising.

Second, the video format has become well-established. Many of the most lucrative shows are consumed both as audio and on YouTube or Netflix, which multiplies their advertising value and allows hosts to charge premiums for personal recommendations to brands.

Recent examples illustrate this trend: Jay Shetty secured a $100 million three-year deal with Spotify and Netflix for "On Purpose," and the Kelce brothers signed a $100 million contract with Amazon Wondery in 2024.