'Elf' actor Faizon Love arrested for contempt of court
According to police reports, Love failed to comply with a court order related to a paternity and child support case.
Actor Faizon Love, known for his role in the movie “Elf” (2003), was arrested in Florida on two charges related to contempt of court.
According to police records, authorities arrested Love on Tuesday in Hillsborough County.
Love was detained for failing to comply with a court order issued in connection with a paternity and child support case.
According to reports media outlets such as TMZ, Love was transferred to a prison located in the city of Tampa.
In addition to “Elf,” the actor has appeared in other films such as “The Replacements” (2000) and “Made” (2001), among others. He also voiced a character in the video game “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.”
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