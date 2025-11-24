Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff passes away at 81
The singer's wife indicated via Instagram that the death was due to pneumonia.
Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff, whose music helped transform the Jamaican island's sound into a global phenomenon, has died at 81, his wife said Monday in a social media post.
"It is with deep sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, passed away due to a seizure followed by pneumonia," his wife Latifa Chambers said on Instagram, where she thanked family, "friends, fellow artists and colleagues who have shared his journey with him."