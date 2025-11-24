Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff passes away at 81

Published by Víctor Mendoza 24 de noviembre, 2025

Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff, whose music helped transform the Jamaican island's sound into a global phenomenon, has died at 81, his wife said Monday in a social media post.

"It is with deep sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, passed away due to a seizure followed by pneumonia," his wife Latifa Chambers said on Instagram, where she thanked family, "friends, fellow artists and colleagues who have shared his journey with him."