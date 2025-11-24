Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff passes away at 81

The singer's wife indicated via Instagram that the death was due to pneumonia.

Jimmy Cliff, during a performance

Jimmy Cliff, during a performanceGiancarlo Gorassini/Bestimage / Cordon Press

Víctor Mendoza
Published by
Víctor Mendoza

Topics:

Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff, whose music helped transform the Jamaican island's sound into a global phenomenon, has died at 81, his wife said Monday in a social media post.

"It is with deep sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, passed away due to a seizure followed by pneumonia," his wife Latifa Chambers said on Instagram, where she thanked family, "friends, fellow artists and colleagues who have shared his journey with him."

RECOMMENDATION

tracking