Published by Santiago Ospital 22 de octubre, 2025

New York has a new skyline. JPMorgan Chase opened a new 60-story skyscraper in the heart of the city this week. At 1,388 feet tall, it became the sixth tallest building in the city and the eighth tallest in the country, according to rankings compiled by the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

New York City tops the national list of American cities with the most skyscrapers, considered finished buildings taller than 490 feet. It takes first and second in the ranking, as well as eight of the top 10 spots. It is therefore the tallest city in the country and the second tallest in the world.

How does the list of tallest skyscrapers in the country look with JPMorgan Chase's new structure?