Gallery: The tallest skyscrapers in the country
The list includes One World Trade Center, Trump International Hotel & Tower and now JPMorgan's 270 Park Avenue. What are the tallest buildings in the U.S. following the opening of the international bank's multibillion-dollar structure?
New York has a new skyline. JPMorgan Chase opened a new 60-story skyscraper in the heart of the city this week. At 1,388 feet tall, it became the sixth tallest building in the city and the eighth tallest in the country, according to rankings compiled by the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).
New York City tops the national list of American cities with the most skyscrapers, considered finished buildings taller than 490 feet. It takes first and second in the ranking, as well as eight of the top 10 spots. It is therefore the tallest city in the country and the second tallest in the world.
How does the list of tallest skyscrapers in the country look with JPMorgan Chase's new structure?
One World Trade Center, New York
- Height: 1,776 feet
- World Ranking: #7
- Country Ranking: #1
- City Ranking: #1
Central Park Tower, New York
- Height: 1,550 feet
- World Ranking: #15
- Country Ranking: #2
- City Ranking: #2
Willis Tower, Chicago
- Height: 1,451 feet
- World Ranking: #25
- Country Ranking: #3
- City Ranking: #1
111 West 57th Street, New York
- Height: 1,428 feet
- World Ranking: #28
- Country Ranking: #4
- City Ranking: #3
One Vanderbilt Avenue, New York
- Height: 1,401 feet
- World Ranking: #29
- Country Ranking: #5
- City Ranking: #4
432 Park Avenue, New York
- Height: 1,397 feet
- World Ranking: #30
- Country Ranking: #6
- City Ranking: #5
Trump International Hotel & Tower, Chicago
- Height: 1,389 feet
- World Ranking: #32
- Country Ranking: #7
- City Ranking: #2
JPMorgan Tower - 270 Park Avenue, New York
- Height: 1,388 feet
- World Ranking: #33
- Country Ranking: #8
- City Ranking: #6
30 Hudson Yards, New York
- Height: 1,270 feet
- World Ranking: #50
- Country Ranking: #9
- City Ranking: #7
Empire State Building, New York
- Height: 1,250 feet
- World Ranking: #57
- Country Ranking: #10
- City Ranking: #8