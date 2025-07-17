Bryan Braman, Super Bowl LII champion with the Eagles, dead at 38

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de julio, 2025

Bryan Braman, former linebacker with the Houston Texans the Philadelphia Eagles, died at age 38. He was a member of the Eagles when they won Super Bowl LII in 2017. He had been suffering from a brain tumor since February.

The Eagles and Texans issued a statement mourning Braman's death and conveying their condolences to his loved ones.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bryan Braman. During his four seasons in Philadelphia, Bryan was a loyal teammate, a supporter of the community, and a valuable member of our Super Bowl LII-winning team. More importantly, he was a devoted father who passionately loved his family and everyone around him. We extend our deepest condolences to Bryan's family and all who are grieving his loss during this difficult time," the Eagles wrote.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Bryan Braman. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Braman family during this difficult time," the Texans said.

During his NFL career, Braman played a total of 94 games.