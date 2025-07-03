Shooting at Georgia mall leaves several injured

Published by Sabrina Martin 2 de julio, 2025

A shooting recorded Wednesday afternoon at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah, Georgia, left multiple people injured, local authorities confirmed.

The Savannah Police Departmentreported that the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. local time. At this time, the exact number of victims has not been confirmed, nor have details been released about the severity of the injuries.

Fire crews also responded to the scene. The International Association of Firefighters, which represents first responders in the area, indicated that several of its members were sent to assist in caring for the patients and transporting them to a local hospital. Witnesses from WSAV channel, present at the scene, reported the departure of at least four ambulances from the mall.

The area remains cordoned off

Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area while the emergency response continues. "There is a multi-agency response. Avoid the area at all costs," a fire union spokesman said in public statements.

Employees at the mall reported that they have remained sheltered in the aftermath. So far, police have not reported whether there is a suspect in custody or offered a possible motivation behind the attack.

The case remains under investigation.

News in development...