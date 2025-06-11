Google is offering incentivized resignations to its employees amid a downsizing plan

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de junio, 2025

Google has toughened its back-office mandate. It has also offered incentivized resignations for some of its employees. The information came to light from a memo it sent to its workers and which was obtained by the media.

Specifically, Google offered severance payments to employees from its knowledge and information and central engineering units, as well as marketing, research and communications teams.

Among Google's measures regarding the return to offices, it is requiring the return of remote workers who live within 50 miles of an office, Google confirmed to CNBC.

20,000 employees in the knowledge and information unit The knowledge and information unit has about 20,000 employees. In October, the unit was restructured, which led to Google executive Nick Fox taking the lead.



In that regard, it was learned that Fox sent out a memo on Tuesday in which he noted that employees who do not meet expectations may choose to receive severance pay, while those who are motivated with their work and perform well should remain with the company.



"I want to be very clear: If you’re excited about your work, energized by the opportunity ahead, and performing well, I really (really!) hope you don’t take this! We have ambitious plans and tons to get done," Fox stressed in the document sent to workers.

The decisions are part of the company's effort to reduce its workforce, something Google has continued to do in waves since it laid off 12,000 employees in 2023. This time, the media could not learn how many workers were affected by the tech company's recent moves.

"Earlier this year, some of our teams introduced a voluntary exit program with severance for U.S.-based Googlers, and several more are now offering the program to support our important work ahead," Google spokesman Courtenay Mencini wrote in an e-mailed statement to CNBC.