MSNBC ratings plummet after Jen Psaki loses 47% of audience

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de junio, 2025

MSNBC’s ratings plummeted in May after Jen Psaki lost nearly half the audience that Rachel Maddow had drawn in the same time slot.

The former press secretary for Joe Biden, who after leaving the previous Democratic administration took on a role as an MSNBC host, was scheduled in May for the prime-time 9 p.m. slot, Tuesday through Thursday, replacing The Rachel Maddow Show.

According to Fox News, The Briefing with Jen Psaki averaged 971,000 viewers from its May 6 premiere through May 28. This marks a 47% decline from the audience of Rachel Maddow and Alex Wagner, who previously hosted the Tuesday through Friday time slot before Trump’s inauguration.

Similarly, viewership among the 25-54 age group dropped 52% after Psaki took over Maddow’s time slot, Fox News reported.

In May, The Rachel Maddow Show reverted to airing only on Mondays, after the host had broadcast five nights a week during President Trump's first 100 days in office.